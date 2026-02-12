Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, Nebraska Cornhuskers Battling for Top-100 Safety

Fort Worth (Tex.) North Crowley three-star safety Elijajuan Houston has narrowed his focus to 12 schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the Lone Star State defensive back.

Houston checks in as a Top-100 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with an offer sheet that flaunts over two dozen schools as it currently stands.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan Wolverines, UCLA Bruins, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across but time on the prep scene.

But Houston has now trimmed his list to 12 schools as he gears up for a critical offseason in his recruitment.

The Top-100 safety will shift focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas State Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, SMU Mustangs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Stanford Cardinal.

Across his junior campaign in 2025, Houston finished the year with 72 tackles, 14 pass breakups, four tackles for loss, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The talented defender led his North Crowley squad to a 12-2 record – losing in the 6A D-I state semifinals.

Now, after a strong junior season in the Lone Star State, all eyes are on Houston as he prepares for a critical offseason in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to separate from the pack for the talented defender.

By The Numbers: Houston's Development

2025: In 14 games as a junior, posted 72 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 14 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles.

2024: As a sophomore, helped an undefeated North Crowley to the Texas 6A D-I state championship, collecting 40 tackles, 3 interceptions (1 TD), 10 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble over 16 games.

Ole Miss is beginning to evaluate priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a primary focus on stacking talent on defense as prospects land on the staff's radar.

