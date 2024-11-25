Can Ole Miss Still Reach College Football Playoff After Week 13 Chaos?
It's no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels suffered a major setback in terms of reaching the College Football Playoff last week when they lost to the Florida Gators in Gainesville, but with so much chaos that ensued in the later games on Saturday, is there still a chance to make the field?
That's not a question that coach Lane Kiffin and his players can answer 100 percent, but there appears to be at least a slight glimmer of hope after some key losses in the rankings, including a 24-3 loss by the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Oklahoma Sooners. The actual CFP Rankings for Week 14 will come out on Tuesday, but projections from Sports Illustrated have the Rebels listed at No. 14.
On Monday, Kiffin was asked how he and his team are handling the uncertainty of a three-loss team potentially reaching the CFP.
"I would have thought after the [Florida] game that was out," Kiffin said, "but then when so many different things happened with us being the early game and percentages now saying that's alive, I did tell them that. I think there should be so much motivation to keep the Egg Bowl trophy here and win this game and play really well.
"If that's added and helps them to know that playoffs are still alive and they get the first shot to show everybody on a national stage as opposed to a Saturday game, you've got a shot to show everybody."
Of course, a win last week would have set the Rebels up remarkably for a playoff bid this week against struggling Mississippi State, but there's nothing that can be done about that result now. Instead, Ole Miss has to focus on winning a rivalry game in a series that has had its fair share of craziness over the years.
If it can do that, the final decision is ultimately up to the College Football Playoff Committee.
"It's definitely frustrating to have the loss that we did and play the way that we played," Ole Miss wide receiver Cayden Lee said. "I feel like we made a lot of mistakes, especially on offense. Didn't play up to our standard on defense as well, but the rest of the teams in the conference losing, that keeps some hope alive.
"But it doesn't matter; we've got to go out and beat Mississippi State to even have a chance, so that's what we're focused on right now."
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Friday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ABC.