Projecting the College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 14
In the penultimate Saturday of the regular season in college football, seven of the top 20 teams in the sport lost. With upsets abound, there are plenty of changes expected when the newest College Football Playoff rankings are revealed on Tuesday night.
Here's Sports Illustrated's latest CFP poll projection after an action-packed Saturday across the sport.
The Projected Ranking
1. Oregon Ducks: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Idle
Week 14: Home vs. Washington
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 38-15 vs. No. 5 Indiana
Week 14: Home vs. Michigan
3. Texas Longhorns: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
This Week: Won 31-14 vs. Kentucky
Week 14: Away at Texas A&M
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 10-1
This Week: Won 49-14 vs. No. 19 Army (Yankee Stadium)
Week 14: Away at USC
5. Penn State Nittany Lions: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 26-25 at Minnesota
Week 14: Home vs. Maryland
6. Miami Hurricanes: 10-1 (6-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 42-14 vs. Wake Forest
Week 14: Away at Syracuse
7. Georgia Bulldogs: 9-2 (6-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 59-21 vs. UMass
Week 14: Home vs. Georgia Tech
8. Tennessee Volunteers: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Won 56-0 vs. UTEP
Week 14: Away at Vanderbilt
9. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)
This Week: Lost 35-15 at No. 2 Ohio State
Week 14: Home vs. Purdue
10. Boise State Broncos: 10-1 (7-0 Mountain West)
This Week: Won 17-13 at Wyoming
Week 14: Home vs. Oregon State
11. SMU Mustangs: 10-1 (7-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 33-7 at Virginia
Week 14: Home vs. Cal
12. Clemson Tigers: 9-2 (7-1 ACC)
This Week: Won 51-14 vs. The Citadel
Week 14: Home vs. South Carolina
13. Arizona State Sun Devils: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 28-23 vs. No. 14 BYU
Week 14: Away at Arizona
14. Ole Miss Rebels: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)
This Week: Lost 24-17 at Florida
Week 14: Home vs. Mississippi State
15. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)
This Week: Lost 24-3 at Oklahoma
Week 14: Home vs. Auburn
16. South Carolina Gamecocks: 8-3 (5-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 56-12 vs. Wofford
Week 14: Away at Clemson
17. Tulane Green Wave: 9-2 (7-0 American)
This Week: Idle
Week 14: Home vs. Memphis
18. BYU Cougars: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 28-23 at No. 21 Arizona State
Week 14: Home vs. Houston
19. Iowa State Cyclones: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
This Week: Won 31-28 at Utah
Week 14: Home vs. Kansas State
20. Texas A&M Aggies: 8-3 (5-2 SEC)
This Week: Lost 43-41 (4OT) at Auburn
Week 14: Home vs. Texas
21. Colorado Buffaloes: 8-3 (6-2 Big 12)
This Week: Lost 37-21 at Kansas
Week 14: Home vs. Oklahoma State
22. Missouri Tigers: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)
This Week: Won 39-20 at Mississippi State
Week 14: Home vs. Arkansas
23. UNLV Rebels: 9-1 (5-1 Mountain West)
This Week: Won 27-16 at San Jose State
Week 14: Home vs. Nevada
24. Illinois Fighting Illini: 8-3 (5-3 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 38-31 at Rutgers
Week 14: Away at Northwestern
25. Army Black Knights: 9-1 (7-0 American)
This Week: Lost 49-14 vs. No. 6 Notre Dame (Yankee Stadium)
Week 14: Home vs. UTSA
Dropped From Rankings: None