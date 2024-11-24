SI

Projecting the College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 14

Seven teams ranked inside the top 20 lost on Saturday, leading to plenty of changes in the new Sports Illustrated College Football Playoff projection.

Mike McDaniel

Ole Miss was one of seven top 20 teams to lose on Saturday.
Ole Miss was one of seven top 20 teams to lose on Saturday. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In the penultimate Saturday of the regular season in college football, seven of the top 20 teams in the sport lost. With upsets abound, there are plenty of changes expected when the newest College Football Playoff rankings are revealed on Tuesday night.

Here's Sports Illustrated's latest CFP poll projection after an action-packed Saturday across the sport.

The Projected Ranking

1. Oregon Ducks: 11-0 (8-0 Big Ten)

This Week: Idle

Week 14: Home vs. Washington

2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 38-15 vs. No. 5 Indiana

Week 14: Home vs. Michigan

3. Texas Longhorns: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)

This Week: Won 31-14 vs. Kentucky

Week 14: Away at Texas A&M

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 10-1

This Week: Won 49-14 vs. No. 19 Army (Yankee Stadium)

Week 14: Away at USC

5. Penn State Nittany Lions: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 26-25 at Minnesota

Week 14: Home vs. Maryland

6. Miami Hurricanes: 10-1 (6-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 42-14 vs. Wake Forest

Week 14: Away at Syracuse

7. Georgia Bulldogs: 9-2 (6-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 59-21 vs. UMass

Week 14: Home vs. Georgia Tech

8. Tennessee Volunteers: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)

This Week: Won 56-0 vs. UTEP

Week 14: Away at Vanderbilt

9. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-1 (7-1 Big Ten)

This Week: Lost 35-15 at No. 2 Ohio State

Week 14: Home vs. Purdue

10. Boise State Broncos: 10-1 (7-0 Mountain West)

This Week: Won 17-13 at Wyoming

Week 14: Home vs. Oregon State

11. SMU Mustangs: 10-1 (7-0 ACC)

This Week: Won 33-7 at Virginia

Week 14: Home vs. Cal

12. Clemson Tigers: 9-2 (7-1 ACC)

This Week: Won 51-14 vs. The Citadel

Week 14: Home vs. South Carolina

13. Arizona State Sun Devils: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)

This Week: Won 28-23 vs. No. 14 BYU

Week 14: Away at Arizona

14. Ole Miss Rebels: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)

This Week: Lost 24-17 at Florida

Week 14: Home vs. Mississippi State

15. Alabama Crimson Tide: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)

This Week: Lost 24-3 at Oklahoma

Week 14: Home vs. Auburn

16. South Carolina Gamecocks: 8-3 (5-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 56-12 vs. Wofford

Week 14: Away at Clemson

17. Tulane Green Wave: 9-2 (7-0 American)

This Week: Idle

Week 14: Home vs. Memphis

18. BYU Cougars: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 28-23 at No. 21 Arizona State

Week 14: Home vs. Houston

19. Iowa State Cyclones: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)

This Week: Won 31-28 at Utah

Week 14: Home vs. Kansas State

20. Texas A&M Aggies: 8-3 (5-2 SEC)

This Week: Lost 43-41 (4OT) at Auburn

Week 14: Home vs. Texas

21. Colorado Buffaloes: 8-3 (6-2 Big 12)

This Week: Lost 37-21 at Kansas

Week 14: Home vs. Oklahoma State

22. Missouri Tigers: 8-3 (4-3 SEC)

This Week: Won 39-20 at Mississippi State

Week 14: Home vs. Arkansas

23. UNLV Rebels: 9-1 (5-1 Mountain West)

This Week: Won 27-16 at San Jose State

Week 14: Home vs. Nevada

24. Illinois Fighting Illini: 8-3 (5-3 Big Ten)

This Week: Won 38-31 at Rutgers

Week 14: Away at Northwestern

25. Army Black Knights: 9-1 (7-0 American)

This Week: Lost 49-14 vs. No. 6 Notre Dame (Yankee Stadium)

Week 14: Home vs. UTSA

Dropped From Rankings: None

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football