National Analyst Provides Definitive Statement on Ole Miss Football's Trajectory

The Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating the program's first offseason under Pete Golding with an opportunity to carry the momentum from a College Football Playoff run in January.

Once Lane Kiffin made his move to LSU, Golding took control of the program in Oxford where he quickly won over the locker room - assisting the Rebels to a pair of College Football Playoff wins over the Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Bulldogs.

Since the offseason began, Ole Miss has emerged as a winner after assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class paired with elite returning players headlined by Trinidad Chambliss under center.

“This is a team that’s shot up our rankings from when the national title game finished to where we are now coming out of spring ball,” On3 Sports' JD Pickell said.“A big reason why is Trinidad Chambliss being back in the mix.”

“I remember sitting in this office watching Ole Miss throw that final pass to the end zone [in the Fiesta Bowl],” Pickell said. “It falls incomplete. Trinidad Chambliss walks off the field after an absolutely electric College Football Playoff run.

“He might have been the best player in that playoff. I know there were other guys in that field, but Trinidad Chambliss made a real argument in that sample size.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, Chambliss is back for Year 2 in Oxford after a stellar debut in the Magnolia State.

On his way to finishing in the Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting, Chambliss logged 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns - while also tallying 520 rushing yards and eight scores - spearheading the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

“My feeling was, ‘Dang, I wish I had savored more of that Trinidad Chambliss experience,’ because he was so special and so fun to watch,” Pickell added.

“Well, guess what? He’s back.”

But Chambliss isn't the only critical component returning to the program for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy is back in the mix where he will be accompanied by a stable of backs after the coaching staff rejuvenated the backfield with multiple splash additions.

Lacy was one of the best rushers in the country all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“Ole Miss probably has the best backfield in college football,” PicKell said. “I know Lane Kiffin’s gone. I know Charlie Weis is gone. I’m not really speaking to that right now.

“If you’re just talking quarterback-running back duos, they’ve got the best with Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy. There’s a world where Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy just say, ‘Get on our back.'"

Now, all eyes are on the Rebels with expectations rising in the Magnolia State ahead of the 2026 season as momentum builds for the program.

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.