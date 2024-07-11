CBS Sports Lists Rebels' Kiffin as Top 5 Coach in the SEC
Ole Miss football's head coach Lane Kiffin has had a crazy journey throughout his coaching career. From Southern California to South Florida, his path has been anything but straight and narrow.
Once Kiffin got to Oxford, the Rebels at time seemed to play above their heads, such as when the team went 5-5 in the Covid-shortened season after multiple lackluster seasons in prior years. In the last three years, Kiffin has brought the program to new heights, averaging 10 wins, and now his team has a chance compete not only for an SEC title but for a national title as well.
Earlier this week it was announced that Kiffin had been nominated for The Dodd Trophy, and now CBS Sports has released a ranking of all the SEC coaches and put Ole Miss's Kiffin as the fifth-best coach in the conference. You can see the list below.
Kiffin comes in just behind Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly, Steve Sarkisian, and new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.
I think Kiffin has an argument to be placed higher on this list as DeBoer and Sark haven't coached in the SEC yet, and Kiffin beat Kelly in an all-time classic offensive slugfest a year ago. Kirby Smart has two national titles and has elevated the brand of Georgia football in his time in Athens.
If the Rebels can exceed expectations and make it to Atlanta and maybe a national title game, Kiffin has to be in the discussion of being ranked not just as one of the top coaches in the SEC but in the country, and maybe as one of the best ever to do it in Oxford.