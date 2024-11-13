CFP Rankings: Where Does Ole Miss Football Land After Win Over Georgia?
The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a huge win over the Georgia Bulldogs last week, a game that kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive in the process. According to the new CFP Rankings that were released on Tuesday night, that win would also be enough to have the Rebels in the postseason field, if the season ended today.
Ole Miss came in at No. 11 in this week's rankings, it would currently be projected to travel to face Penn State in the opening round of the playoff, the same matchup of last year's Peach Bowl in which Ole Miss came away victorious.
This is a rise of five spots from Ole Miss' ranking last week when it came in at No. 16. You can view the entirety of this week's CFP Rankings below.
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
5. Indiana Hoosiers
6. BYU Cougars
7. Tennessee Volunteers
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9. Miami Hurricanes
10. Alabama Crimson Tide
11. Ole Miss Rebels
12. Georgia Bulldogs
13. Boise State Broncos
14. SMU Mustangs
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Kansas State Wildcats
17. Colorado Buffaloes
18. Washington State Cougars
19. Louisville Cardinals
20. Clemson Tigers
21. South Carolina Gamecocks
22. LSU Tigers
23. Missouri Tigers
24. Army Black Knights
25. Tulane Green Wave
Georgia, who the Rebels took down last week in Oxford, would be the "first team out" in the CFP despite being ranked 12th. This is due to the fact that Boise State at No. 13 be the fifth-highest ranked conference champion, if the season ended today.
The four highest-ranked conference champions will earn a first-round bye, meaning that if these rankings were applicable to the actual playoff layout, the Rebels would travel to face No. 4 (sixth-seeded) Penn State in the first round. Using these rankings, Oregon, Texas, BYU and Miami would represent the four highest-ranked conference champions and earn the bye.