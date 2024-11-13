The Grove Report

CFP Rankings: Where Does Ole Miss Football Land After Win Over Georgia?

Where does the College Football Playoff committee have the Rebels listed after Saturday's huge win over Georgia?

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a huge win over the Georgia Bulldogs last week, a game that kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive in the process. According to the new CFP Rankings that were released on Tuesday night, that win would also be enough to have the Rebels in the postseason field, if the season ended today.

Ole Miss came in at No. 11 in this week's rankings, it would currently be projected to travel to face Penn State in the opening round of the playoff, the same matchup of last year's Peach Bowl in which Ole Miss came away victorious.

This is a rise of five spots from Ole Miss' ranking last week when it came in at No. 16. You can view the entirety of this week's CFP Rankings below.

1. Oregon Ducks

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

5. Indiana Hoosiers

6. BYU Cougars

7. Tennessee Volunteers

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9. Miami Hurricanes

10. Alabama Crimson Tide

11. Ole Miss Rebels

12. Georgia Bulldogs

13. Boise State Broncos

14. SMU Mustangs

15. Texas A&M Aggies

16. Kansas State Wildcats

17. Colorado Buffaloes

18. Washington State Cougars

19. Louisville Cardinals

20. Clemson Tigers

21. South Carolina Gamecocks

22. LSU Tigers

23. Missouri Tigers

24. Army Black Knights

25. Tulane Green Wave

Georgia, who the Rebels took down last week in Oxford, would be the "first team out" in the CFP despite being ranked 12th. This is due to the fact that Boise State at No. 13 be the fifth-highest ranked conference champion, if the season ended today.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will earn a first-round bye, meaning that if these rankings were applicable to the actual playoff layout, the Rebels would travel to face No. 4 (sixth-seeded) Penn State in the first round. Using these rankings, Oregon, Texas, BYU and Miami would represent the four highest-ranked conference champions and earn the bye.

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Football