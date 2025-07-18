The Grove Report

Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Won't Report to Training Camp, Remains Unsigned

The former Ole Miss Rebel will not report to Cleveland Browns Training Camp, set to focus on legal matter.

Zack Nagy

Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins will put the start of his NFL career on hold as he navigates a legal matter off the field.

Judkins, a former Ole Miss and Ohio State running back, was selected by the Cleveland Browns with pick No. 36 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Alabama native totaled 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns after transferring from Ole Miss. where he assisted the Buckeyes to their first National Championship since the 2014 season.

Now, after being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins is in the midst of a legal matter that will keep him off the field to begin his career.

He remains unsigned and will not report to Cleveland Browns training camp, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Browns RB Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and won’t report to training camp today with the rest of the rookies,” Cabot posted on X. “He’s focusing more on his legal matter right now and so are the #Browns.”

Judkins was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges this month

According to a police report, the Browns rookie is "accused of punching a woman in the mouth while they were in a car together," the report states.

“On July 12th, at approximately 9 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Cypress Creek Road in reference to a delayed battery,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Media Relations statement read, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim.

“During their preliminary investigation it was determined a battery had occurred. The officers made contact with the suspect and placed him into custody. He was transported to Broward County Main Jail. The suspect has been identified as Quinshon Judkins, DOB 10/29/2003 and has been charged with Misdemeanor Battery (Domestic) FSS 784.03-1a1.”

Now, Judkins remains unsigned and will have his NFL career put on hold as he faces the off-field legal matter.

