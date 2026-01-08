Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers Among Contenders For Elite Prospect

Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has started identifying the contenders in his recruitment process with the in-state Ole Miss Rebels making an impression.

Moss, a consensus Top-35 prospect in America, has ascended into a five-star prospect with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

Now, the hometown Ole Miss Rebels that are beginning to stand out for the Mississippi native with a recent visit to Oxford making an impact on his process, he told 247Sports.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," said Moss. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

Now, according to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LS Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Tennessee Volunteers are emerging as contenders.

Moss made his way up to Oxford for the program's Week 1 matchup against the Georgia State Panthers in 2025 where the Rebels ultimately took home a 63-7 win.

"Coach (Lane) Kiffin treats me as a top priority for sure," Moss said. "Every time I go down there to Oxford, it's nothing but love and they treat me with love."

The LSU Tigers could emerge as a team to know with most of the offensive staff from Ole Miss making their way to the Bayou State. He has been in Baton Rouge for an unofficial with the Tigers this fall with the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt - as are the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Those Mississippi connections stood out at Florida and Ohio State. Florida’s coach Gibbs has been talking to me a lot and he is from Brandon (Miss.)," Moss said. "I like our relationship and after the visit, I am building relationships with coach Sale and coach DeCosta too. I had a great time down there/

"When I was at Ohio State, I was the only 2027 guy on campus. They had some official visitors there, but they still showed me around, gave me the campus tour and spent time with me. I like coach Bowen a lot.

Courtesy of Caden Moss [Instagram].

"He showed me a lot of what they do with offensive linemen and he is a great coach. Coach Marcus Johnson, one of coach Bowen’s assistants, is from Mississippi too. He coached my offensive line coach in high school, so we have a connection.”

As his recruitment continues exploding, the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program to watch, but Pete Golding and Co. will face fierce competition down the stretch for the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: