College Football Analyst Believes Lane Kiffin Will Take The Florida Gators Job
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) will square off against the Florida Gators in Week 12 with social media already swirling surrounding the "Lane Kiffin Bowl" in Oxford.
In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama leading into it, Kiffin will be a focus point as his name remains a hot commodity in this year's coaching carousel.
The Rebels' decision-maker has been labeled as the top target for the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers job openings.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN insider Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida.
"And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
But there remains a belief that if Kiffin were to depart Oxford and take a job elsewhere, it would be the Florida Gators that would ultimately win out.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed which program he believes has the edge in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" if he were to depart Oxford for a different program.
"In the pantheon of worst press conferences by a governor, I think Jeff Landry has retired the trophy," Finebaum said surrounding LSU's chances for Kiffin.
"I have never seen anything like it. I mean, it was dramatic. You literally couldn't take your eyes off of it. But that did not help them with Lane Kiffin in my estimation."
"I think Florida would be Lane Kiffin's first choice, if he leaves. Now, I tend to believe he's going to leave. I am in the minority and every time we say this, a bunch of people in Oxford put their pitchforks up and want to fight.
"Listen, Oxford's a great place. Nobody's saying it isn't. But I think Florida is a better job long-term.... I think it's unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason."
Now, the Florida Gators side has revealed there is a "quiet confidence" in Kiffin landing in Gainesville, according to a recent report.
No. 6 Ole Miss will return to action in Week 12 for an SEC matchup against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
