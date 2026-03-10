National Analyst Believes Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Could Surpass Recent Classic

In what will be the most anticipated matchup of the 2026 season in the Southeastern Conference, buzz is already brewing for the Sept. 19 matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers.

Lane Kiffin will return to Oxford for the first time since departing the program on Nov. 30 with social media already gearing up for the pivotal SEC clash.

SEC Network's Peter Burns isn't expecting Kiffin to be welcomed with open arms - joking that that the National Guard may need to be in attendance during an appearance on the Ole Miss Spirit's Talk of Champions podcast.

“I’m dead serious, I think this game might even be bigger than No. 1 versus No. 2 Alabama and LSU in 2011,” Burns said. “And the reason is just the amount of fireworks around it. It’s the first SEC game of a nine-game schedule. Lane returning back to Oxford, kind of the quote-unquote scene of the crime.

“It’s Pete Golding. It’s all these storylines wrapped together.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Burns is making sure he's in attendance for the Sept. 19 clash that will surely be one of the hottest tickets on the market across America next fall.

“Over the last decade at SEC Network, I’m in studio every single Saturday for football season,” Burns said. “But I always take one weekend off to go home to Baton Rouge to see an LSU game. My bosses know it; I do it every year.

“I already told them this year I’m not going to an LSU home game. I have to be in Oxford for LSU and Ole Miss. They might have to have the National Guard there.”

“I say that jokingly, but there was a moment where I thought Lane had done so much trolling to the fan base that I wondered if someone from the league office might have to step in and say, ‘Hey, we need to cool this down a little bit.’

“But honestly that’s what makes college football great. That’s what makes the SEC great. When you have real storylines and real emotion behind a game, that’s when the sport is at its best.”

Now, as anticipation builds for the 2026 SEC showdown, it's clear Sept. 19 will be a star-studded event with personalities across America making sure to be at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

