College Football Insider Reveals Prediction on Lane Kiffin's Future As Decision Looms
The Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from the program's head coach as "Lane Kiffin Watch" continues this week with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators firmly in the mix.
No. 7 Ole Miss will hit the road to Starkville in Week 14 in a "must-win" against the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a College Football Playoff berth looms, but it's the future of Kiffin that has stolen headlines.
As Kiffin remains non-committal to the university amid a push from LSU and Florida, social media is swirling surrounding his future.
Now, the door is open for either LSU or Florida to lure him out of Oxford.
The LSU Tigers that have picked up momentum this week with the administration going all-in on the Ole Miss shot-caller.
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
Now, Dellenger's prediction reflects his statement with the college football insider locking in a pick in favor of the LSU Tigers.
Kirk Hebrstreit's Take: Difficult Decision Looms
“He loves this team, and he wants to win this championship right now. But, with the system and the timing of everything, the way it currently is, he’s got to make a decision,” Herbstreit said. “Ole Miss told him, ‘Saturday, that’s it. We need to know what’s up the day after the Egg Bowl.’
“[If he’s leaving], does the school let him stay and coach into their magical season the way Scott Frost did at UCF when they won all their games?
"They allowed him to stay before he left to go to Nebraska. Or, do you think, ‘Get out of here. If you don’t want to be here, we don’t want you here. Get out of here.’ … Just such a messy thing for Lane or any coach to be put in. The timing of this is awful.”
More Ole Miss New:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.