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College GameDay Might Have Just Chosen Its Most Iconic Guest Picker Yet for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Both Ole Miss and LSU feature star players at the college football level, but they will pale in comparison to some of the other legendary names that will be in attendance in Oxford.
Zach Dimmitt|
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (left) shares a laugh with defensive coordinator Pete Golding (right) during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels will be hosting the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday in what's one of the most anticipated regular season games in program history.

Both teams feature star players at the college football level, but they will pale in comparison to some of the other legendary names that will be in attendance in Oxford.

ESPN's College GameDay announced Thursday that legendary actor Morgan Freeman will be the celebrity guest picker during Saturday's show at Ole Miss. Freeman has been a longtime fan of the Rebels and will now be one of the most iconic faces to appear on the legendary pregame show.

What Morgan Freeman Said About His Upcoming College GameDay Appearance

Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman arrives at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington D.C. to honor Dave Chappelle receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Freeman spoke about Saturday's game and his upcoming appearance on College GameDay during an interview with The Pat McAfee Show.

"Well obviously I agreed to do it because I'm tied up with this lady who is an ex-professor at Ole Miss, and we're intimate about what happens there," Freeman said. "I have my own feelings about Ole Miss, their football and basketball. "I'm looking forward to being there on Saturday, I'm looking forward to this game, I can promise you."

Freeman, native of Memphis, TN., has long resided on a 124-acre ranch in Charleston, MS about an hour away from Oxford.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Ole Miss Rebels On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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