Dart to the Big Easy? Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Listed in Latest Two-Round Mock Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels have plenty of talented pieces who are looking for a future in the NFL this offseason, and it appears that some of these names are continuing to garner some early-round hype as draft day approaches.
ESPN's Matt Miller released an updated two-round mock draft on Monday morning, and five Rebels were included in the listing. Ole Miss' quarterback in Jaxson Dart was projected to go to the former NFL home of fellow Rebel great Archie Manning.
You can view the projections for Ole Miss players below, according to Miller.
24. DL Walter Nolen -- Minnesota Vikings
33. CB Trey Amos -- Cleveland Browns
40. QB Jaxson Dart -- New Orleans Saints
53. EDGE Princely Umanmielen -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. WR Tre Harris -- Washington Commanders
Nolen is the only one of these Rebels who landed in the first round of Miller's latest projections, but Amos and Dart were just outside the cutoff at No. 33 and 40, respectively. Here's what Miller had to say about Dart potentially ending up with the Saints in New Orleans.
"The Saints added a receiver in Round 1, and now they'd get a long-term option who can throw him the ball with Derek Carr's future with the team in question. Dart likely needs to sit for a year to learn NFL concepts -- he had some initial struggles at Senior Bowl practices -- but he throws a beautiful deep ball and has plus-level tools that will help him start in the future."
If these predictions rang true, Umanmielen would face off against Dart twice per year in the NFC South. One of Dart's favorite collegiate targets in Tre Harris is also projected to team up with former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington on the roster of the Commanders.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.