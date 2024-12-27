Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Reveals NFL Draft Plans, Shares Heartfelt Message to Rebels
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's collegiate football career will soon be a thing of the past, but he is looking forward to one more ride in a Rebels uniform in the Gator Bowl.
On Friday, Dart released a message where he thanked his coaches and the Ole Miss fan base while also officially announcing his intention to be in the 2025 NFL Draft following the Rebels' appearance in the Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils. You can view his post below.
"To the Ole Miss community, I did everything in my power to make y'all proud as a person and player," Dart's statement said. "I can say with absolute certainty that I gave it everything I had to bring you wins, success and excitement. I will never, ever forget your love and support."
Dart goes on to say that he and the Rebels have "unfinished business" to take care of on Jan. 2 when they face Duke, and he "can't wait" to wear his No. 2 Ole Miss jersey one last time prior to preparing for the NFL Draft.
The Rebels quarterback set records in 2024, posting a career-high in completion percentage (68.6%), passing yards (3,875), passing touchdowns (25) touchdowns and six interceptions. He also became the program leader in passing yardage (10,213) and total offense (11,668) this season while piloting Ole Miss to its most wins in a single season last year with 11.
It goes without saying that Dart will go down as one of the most productive quarterbacks in Ole Miss history, but if he has anything to say about it, he will go out with another 10-win season under his belt with a win in the bowl game.
Kickoff in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.