De’Zhaun Stribling Proving Why Transferring to Ole Miss Was the Right Decision

De’Zhaun Stribling was the first Ole Miss Rebel taken off the board during the 2026 NFL Draft back in April. The San Francisco 49ers selected Stribling with the first pick of the second round, making him the 33rd overall pick in Pittsburgh.

The selection was a bit of a day two draft shocker. Some 49ers fans expressed public displeasure online with the pick when it was still fresh, initially calling it a reach. Stribling was not a household name in college football following two years each at Oklahoma State and Washington State before arriving to Ole Miss, where he put together a career-best season.

While Stribling is still just getting his feet wet as a pro, the rookie receiver has already begun to turn heads in Santa Clara. And in the process, he's unintentionally sending a message to future players that are considering Ole Miss: if you want to make it to the NFL, playing for the Rebels just might get you there.

He generated some buzz during spring OTAs, but with training camp now rolling across the league, Stribling is building more off that momentum. Coaches, teammates and local reporters have offered raving practice reviews for the former Rebel. Catch radius, speed, reliable hands and physicality have all been cited as Stribling’s standout abilities thus far.

Per multiple reports, Stribling has received a considerable number of targets during 11-on-11 periods and is turning early opportunities into earning consistent trust.

Instant lasting impressions

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49ers’ starting quarterback Brock Purdy claims Stribling is the type of rookie that’s ’going’ to make an immediate impact on Sundays for San Francisco. This is exactly what Ole Miss fans love to hear, as it puts the program in the spotlight considering what Stribling did during his one season with the Rebels.

“Dude is a baller, and I mean that,” Purdy said of Stribling on KNBR this week, via 49ersWebzone.com. “It’s hard to say that for a rookie, right off the jump, but just seeing him run routes, going up against defenders in OTAs and then in camp yesterday. He’s a great route runner. He’s smart. He’s learned the playbook really quick, which is awesome.

"And then, on top of that, you can see his strength, too. When he’s going up against guys and creating separation, I’m like, ‘Alright, this guy’s a strong receiver.’ And so, I’m excited to see what he does, but all of us, all the quarterbacks in the room, were like, ‘Alright, this guy’s going to be a guy that’s going to come in and play.’”

Purdy certainly doesn't lack offensive weaponry at his disposal in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. On top of drafting Stribling this offseason, the 49ers also signed veteran receivers Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and most recently Deebo Samuel.

Despite those notable signings, longtime NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco believes ‘it’s Mike Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling’ viewed as Purdy’s top wide receivers.

Following Friday’s practice, the mentor and future Hall of Famer in Evans specifically highlighted Stribling as one of the team’s offseason standouts.

“Strib. He had a really good offseason and OTAs, and he’s continued that during training camp,” Evans said, via 95.7 The Game. “We look forward to showing we’re one of the best receiving rooms in the league.”

Stribling will have the opportunity to flash more potential through the NFL preseason later this month. His first chance with the 49ers will come at home against the Tennessee Titans, August 13, to begin their three-game exhibition slate.

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