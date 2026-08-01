The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to build off their successful 2025 season. They will have to do that with a first-year head coach, Pete Golding.

The College Football Playoff is the end game, and the Rebels have the talent to get there. However, what if the team had the chance to add more players before the start of the season?

With the recent ruling that is going to allow all class of 2022 athletes another year of eligibility, it's time to look back at the Rebels' recruiting class from that year to see if the team has a chance to add any talent to the roster for this season.

Zxavian Harris, DT

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player Coach Golding would love to see back on the field in Oxford is defensive tackle Zxavian Harris.

Harris was not selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but did sign with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Is there a world where, if Harris is surprisingly cut by the Saints during training camp, he could return to Ole Miss? This ruling may be a little messy, but it seems like the former Rebels star could do just that if his NFL dreams hit a roadblock.

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening up a can of worms like this so close to the start of the college football season is bringing a new circus to the sport.

Now, programs around the country are going to be scrambling to bring in whatever talent they can find. But what exactly are the rules for that?

Going back to the Harris situation, say the Rebels do have a chance to get him back; they may have to wait until the end of the Saints' training camp to even reach out to him. The college football season will already be underway.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi defensive lineman Zxavian Harris (DL14) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does feel that every undrafted free agent is going to be getting a call about potentially returning to school if things don't work out during training camp.

None of the blame for this should fall on the shoulders of the players or coaches who use this ruling for another year of school, either.

If it is allowed to happen, why should anyone be at fault other than the NCAA, which has allowed something like this to take place?

Welcome to the Wild West, where anything is possible. College sports leadership continues to travel without using GPS.

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