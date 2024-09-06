Despite James Injury, Rebel Offensive Line Looks Poised for Big Year
Despite offensive tackle Jeremy James being set to miss time with a hand injury, many on the Ole Miss offensive line feel they're poised for a breakout year nonetheless.
Starting center Reece McIntyre spoke in a press conference this past Tuesday, and provided some valuable insight on the depth of the line.
"I think we've got 12 guys in the room who could rotate and play every game for us this year," McIntyre said.
This truly speaks to the job head coach Lane Kiffin has done bolstering the unit in the offseason with McIntyre and a majority of the line joining four new faces who transferred into the program. Nate Kalepo, Julius Buelow, Gerquan Scott and Diego Pounds all made their way to Oxford this offseason from FBS programs.
Depth is going to be a huge factor this season when determining the Rebels' success on the field, and this was evident this past Saturday. Now that James is sidelined for a while, it becomes even more important.
"I feel like there's honestly no drop off from 1-2 depth in the offensive line," McIntyre said.
Everything the team has been working on during fall camp has lead up to this season, and that was on full display last week. Numerous veteran Rebels opted to return to Ole Miss for another year this offseason, and the influx of pieces from the transfer portal helped bolster some already-high expectations.
The Rebels have their eyes set on the College Football Playoff, and a 76-0 thrashing of Furman was a strong way to start.
"We've got something brewing this year and a chance to do something special," McIntyre said. "Why would you not want to be a part of this team this year?"
Lane Kiffin has stated his desire to emphasize the run in upcoming games, and how that goal rests on the shoulders of his offensive line. Their next test (this one without Jeremy James) will come against Middle Tennessee at 3:15 PM CT on Saturday with the game being broadcast on the SEC Network.