Despite Portal Additions, Rebels OL Reece McIntyre Has Stayed True to Ole Miss Football
Reece McIntyre drew the start at center on Saturday as the Ole Miss Rebels dismantled the FCS Furman Paladins in Oxford. To him, versatility is a key part of the offensive line, and that means being able to play multiple positions.
McIntyre has seen time at multiple spots along the line during his football career, but some injuries leading up to Week 1 forced him to return to the center spot. That's just another day in the life of an offensive lineman.
"I'd say I'm just a veteran in the room, just fill in where I can," McIntyre said on Tuesday. "I've played all positions over the years. I just feel like I help out where I can, and center is where they need me."
The depth along Ole Miss' offensive line has been touted during the offseason, and it may be tested early. Another injury was reported on Tuesday regarding lineman Jeremy James, but McIntyre thinks that the line as a whole is built to withstand some of these injury blows that inevitably come with a long season.
"I think we've got 12 guys in the room who could rotate and play every game for us this year," McIntyre said. "I feel like there's honestly no drop off from 1-2 depth in the offensive line."
Ole Miss has relied heavily on the transfer portal to build its roster over the last two seasons, and the offensive line was a focal point for head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff this year. Despite an influx of new players along the line, McIntyre has stayed in Oxford because it feels like home, and he believes in what the Rebels can accomplish in 2024.
"I came here out of high school, and I chose here over like Florida and Arkansas," McIntyre said. "I took a visit here and loved it. The people here, they really bring you in and make you feel like family.
"We've got something brewing this year and a chance to do something special. Why would you not want to be a part of this team this year?"
McIntyre and the Rebels handled an FCS defensive line last week, but the tests will get tougher as the year progresses. This Saturday, Ole Miss plays host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and kickoff is slated for 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network.