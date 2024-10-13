Despite Loss, Ulysses Bentley IV Makes Big Return for Ole Miss vs. LSU
Despite Ole Miss losing the Magnolia Bowl in a 29-26 heartbreaker, a bright spot for the Rebels on Saturday night was running back Ulysses Bentley IV.
The senior from Houston, Texas, had seen little-to-no action up to this point in the season, and he certainly re-established himself within the Ole Miss offense against the LSU Tigers.
Bentley IV had 11 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown, the score coming on a 50-yard run on 4th and 1 in the second quarter. Bentley was the Rebels' leading rusher in the game, with Henry Parrish Jr. coming on and off the field throughout the night.
Despite the loss, Bentley IV picked up right where he left off from last season, and many fans had been clamoring to see him back on the field. Once he gained some touches in the absence of RB2 Matt Jones, Bentley helped the Rebel offense significantly throughout the night.
Bentley's 107 yards on 11 touches were good for an average of 9.7 yards per carry, far-and-away surpassing the other backs on the roster in a hostile Death Valley.
"Great job, Bentley stepping up," head coach Lane Kiffin said postgame. "Had a really good game, played really well."
It will be interesting to see if Bentley now gets more opportunities in the ground game after he put up these numbers in Baton Rouge, especially since he was a bright spot for an offense that struggled to put points on the board against the Tigers.
The margin for error for Ole Miss was already slim, but now it's non-existent. The Rebels, 5-2 (1-2 SEC), now have to effectively "win out" if they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. If Bentley is able to see more action moving forward (and if he can replicate his performance from Saturday), that could prove to be a spark for an offense that has not seemed like itself in recent weeks.
The Rebels are off this week as they prepare for a home contest with Oklahoma on Oct. 26.