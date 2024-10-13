Ole Miss Loses Magnolia Bowl Heartbreaker to LSU in Overtime
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels led for the majority of the game on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, but a late touchdown pass by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier sent the game to overtime where the Rebels eventually fell victim to the Tigers 29-26.
The Rebels (5-2, 1-2 SEC) had multiple opportunities in the first quarter to open up a sizable lead, but wide receiver Tre Harris dropped a sure touchdown reception, and a missed field goal and turnover on downs kept the game scoreless until Ole Miss' Caden Davis broke the tie with a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Ole Miss extended its lead on a 50-yard rush by Ulysses Bentley IV, but then the back-and-forth battle began. LSU got on the board on a touchdown pass from Nussmeier to Trey'Dez Green, and Ole Miss responded with a touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Harris.
LSU would kick a field goal to cut the lead to 17-10, and a fumble by Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. set up another Tiger field goal to make it 17-13 at halftime.
From that point on, the teams traded field goals in the third quarter until LSU managed to tie the game at 23 on a 23-yard pass from Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson.
Penalties backed the Rebels up on their possession in overtime, setting up a 57-yard field goal from Davis that he made to give Ole Miss a 26-23 lead. On the first play of the Tigers' possession, however, Nussmeier connected with Kyren Lacy in the end zone to end the game.
Ole Miss' offense was unable to establish a rhythm for most of the night, where touchdowns are concerned, but it did finish with 464 total yards. Jaxson Dart was 24-for-42 through the air for 284 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Bentley led the way in rushing with 107 yards on 11 attempts.
Dart was also sacked six times in the loss, and despite a strong effort from the Ole Miss defense, the Rebels were not able to sack Nussmeier at all on the night.
Ole Miss enters its bye week with its preseason College Football Playoff expectations in rough shape, and it will return to action on Oct. 26 against the Oklahoma Sooners.