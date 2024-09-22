Despite Penalties, Ole Miss Defensive Line Shines in 52-13 Win
The Ole Miss Rebels defensive line had another big game on Saturday, something that has become a norm in the early portions of the season. This group ranks among the nations elite and showed exactly why in a 52-13 thumping of Georgia Southern.
In total, the Rebels recorded three sacks and 13 tackles for loss, holding the Eagles offense to just 13 points.
Penalties would mar the defense's success, however.
The Rebels committed 11 penalties for 133 yards with two facemasks called on JJ Pegues. Despite this, the Rebels dominated the Eagles offensive line, allowing only 37 rushing yards all night.
The first touchdown of the season was also scored on the unit on Saturday, breaking a three-game streak. But the defensive line never lost focus and continued to shut down the run game and disrupt Eagles quarterback JC French in the passing game.
While the Rebels certainly had a big night, the penalties are a factor the team needs to address going forward, and it would seem as though the team is committed to doing just that.
Cleaning up penalties, and committing to improvement, despite a big day, is key going forward, especially with SEC play opening up next week.
"We talk extensively about it," head coach Lane Kiffin said postgame. "Already addressed it in there, lack-of-discipline penalties. I think sometimes when you create a team that's a really physical team, it's going to get violent, and you're not going to be the least-penalized team, especially defensively.
"I understand that, I understand what we've created. We've just got to be smarter at it, but we're not going to have the least defensive penalties. Not with these players, but we've got to not have the penalties we can avoid with decision making."
The Rebels are back at home Saturday against Kentucky to open SEC play.