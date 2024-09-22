The Grove Report

Ole Miss Finishes Non-Conference Slate Undefeated With Win Over Georgia Southern

The Ole Miss Rebels completed another dominating win on Saturday night in their final tune-up before SEC play begins.

John Macon Gillespie

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch as Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Ayden Jackson (25) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch as Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Ayden Jackson (25) pursues during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
OXFORD-- The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels had little trouble in their final non-conference test of the season on Saturday night, taking down the Georgia Southern Eagles 52-13 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

It took Ole Miss (4-0) only 31 seconds to score the first points of the game as quarterback Jaxson Dart found wide receiver Juice Wells for a 35-yard score through the air on the second play of the game. That was part of a four touchdown performance by Dart who threw for 382 yards on the night.

Three of Dart's touchdowns came in the first half with the other two going to Jordan Watkins (23 yards) and Tre Harris (70 yards), and those paired with a Caden Davis field goal gave the Rebels a 24-7 lead at halftime. Ole Miss' defense did surrender its first touchdown of the season, however, in the first half on a successful halfback pass from the Eagles.

Jaxson Dart and Jordan Watkin
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts with wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) after a touchdown during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss started the second half with an interception hauled in by Brandon Turnage, and the Rebels would go on to score on a one-yard rush by defensive lineman JJ Pegues. That lead was extended later in the quarter by a five-yard rushing touchdown from Henry Parrish Jr. who finished the night with 89 yards on the ground.

Dart would connect with Harris again through the air for a 36-yard score in the early parts of the fourth quarter. Harris' 225 receiving yards marked a career high for the wide receiver. The other touchdown for the Rebels came in the fourth quarter from running back Domonique Thomas from a yard out.

Defensively, the Rebels struggled with some penalty issues, but they did largely contain the Eagles offense in the win. Georgia Southern finished with 194 yards of total offense (37 rushing yards), and Pooh Paul led Ole Miss in tackles with 10.

The Rebels finished the night with 11 penalties for 133 yards compared to Georgia Southern's six for 51 yards.

With the win, Ole Miss finishes its non-conference slate undefeated while outscoring its first four opponents 220-22. The Rebels will open SEC play next week when they play host to the Kentucky Wildcats in an 11 a.m. kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. That game will be televised on ABC or ESPN.

