Deuce Alexander Has Become the Star Ole Miss Expected as NFL Draft Stock Soars

Following Ole Miss’ magical run in last year’s College Football Playoffs, the Rebels expected Deuce Alexander to take a sizable step forward in 2026.

After striking a new NIL deal with Alexander, Ole Miss reaffirmed its confidence by allowing the senior receiver to don his new jersey number, No. 1. The jersey number is usually worn by the team’s standout receiver and has been recognized that way since it’s been passed from Laquon Treadwell, AJ Brown, Jonathan Mingo and De’Zhaun Stribling in recent years.

Through four games into his second season with Ole Miss, it’s clear that Alexander has lived up to those lofty expectations. Going into Week 5, Alexander has been reliable when targeted, hauling in 27 receptions for 429 yards (15.9 YPC) and four touchdowns.

His 429 receiving yards currently lead the SEC and are eighth-most in the country.

In Week 1, Trinidad Chambliss’ connection with Alexander proved to be the difference in the game and sparked the offense. He only needed five catches to blaze Louisville’s defense, leaving it in the dust for 159 yards and two long scores. In the three games to follow, Alexander caught at least seven passes in each contest.

"He's just a playmaker,” Chambliss said following Ole Miss’ season opener. “We knew that going into the year. He's one of the best receivers in the nation, and we've got to use him.”

When Ole Miss’ offense got off to a slow start against Florida, it was again the Chambliss-Alexander connection that finally sparked it in the second half. The senior receiver finished with 134 yards on seven receptions, which included a score.

The Next Level

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) makes a catch for a touchdown over Florida Gators safety Bryce Thornton (1) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding compared his top pass catcher to a NFL speedster that his Alabama defenses would practice against during his tenure with The Tide.

“I think he’s an elite player. I would think the last that I kind of was on a team with that he reminds me of was Jamo — Williams from Alabama (Jameson Williams). I think he’s got elite top end speed (and) really good acceleration,” Golding said of Alexander last month. “When he sticks his foot in the ground he can go score. I think more guys are going to know where (number) one is and I think that’s going to cause some people problems for box counts that’s going to open up some other things in the run game. He’s a really good player.”

Alexander spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Wake Forest, before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season. The former 2023 high school recruit does have another year of eligibility following the 2026 season, but is expected to take his talents to the next level as Alexander has climbed up NFL Draft boards in the last few weeks.

This week, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid released his top-50 prospects for the 2027 class. Reid slotted the Douglasville, Georgia native as the No. 29 overall prospect and the No. 5 wide receiver in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.

Alexander’s next opportunity to put good tape out will come against Vanderbilt, back in Nashville, on October 10.

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