Rebel Rundown: Should Ole Miss be the Underdog in Gainesville?

Ole Miss returns to Gainesville this weekend where it will meet its latest top-25 opponent.

No. 21 Florida will enter game day as a three-point favorite, and the Gators will look to extend Ole Miss’ losing streak in The Swamp. The Rebels have not won a game in Gainesville since 2008. Trinidad Chambliss will look to strengthen his Heisman Trophy campaign as an underdog, but against a weaker Florida secondary.

Ole Miss enters game day as a three-point underdog to Floirda, marking the Rebels' first true road test of the season and Pete Golding's first as the program's head coach.

With a win, Ole Miss would be up to three ranked wins going into its bye week, taking the team into its October slate. In Episode 98 of The Rebel Rundown, Ole Miss On SI's Tyler Komis and host Bailey Flanders discuss Ole Miss’ Week 4 matchup. The two also dive into if Las Vegas has the right team favored.

In Ole Miss' last apperance at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida spoiled its College Football Playoff hopes by fending off the Rebels' final drive in dramatic fashion.

High Praise From Jon Sumrall

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall greets fans as he leaves the field after defeating Campbell during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2026. Florida won 52-3[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Who has us favored against these guys?" Sumrall said on Monday during media availability, before a media member told him Las Vegas. "There's a lot of good drugs out there, huh?"

"Nobody posts anything up in the building about this year's team where you're ranked in Week 4. Nobody cares. ... I told our guys, ignore all of that. The goal is how we get to 1-0 each week. Well, if we don't do a lot of self-improvement, we have no shot this week."

"They got the best quarterback in college football," Sumrall said of Chambliss. "He's a dude. They got a lot of great weapons. We've got a lot to work on ourselves."

“Pete and I kind of have similar coaching track records to some degree. We zigged and zagged across each other a lot. He was at Southeastern Louisiana. I was at Tulane. I went to Troy. He went to Southern Miss and UTSA. He went to Alabama. I went to Ole Miss and Kentucky,” Sumrall previously said of Golding at SEC Media Days in Tampa back in July. “We’ve known each other well for a while. I have a lot of respect for Pete. Really, really good football coach.”

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