Does Vegas Think Ole Miss Can Upset Georgia? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin taking on the Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart in a game that Vegas has just been weird about this week. Nearly 90 percent of the bets and money is on the Bulldogs, but the line isn't moving at all. It is like they are begging for Georgia bets on this game. What do they know? We are joined by Clint Shamblin from Locked on Bulldogs to break down this game.
Before anyone gets any ideas, I do want to say that the Georgia Bulldogs are the most talented team that Ole Miss will face this season and might be the best team in the country. That being said, they haven't been playing like it except for one half against Alabama and Texas. In those games, Carson Beck had multiple interceptions, so he will be the UGA player to watch in this game.
In our final segment of the day, we give our final thoughts on the path to victory for each team and give our final score predictions as well. This is a talented Georgia Bulldogs team but a "gettable" Georgia Bulldogs team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
