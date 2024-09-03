'Dominate!' Austin Simmons Working to be Ole Miss' Next Starting Quarterback
Austin Simmons found out he was the Ole Miss Rebels' No. 2 quarterback during fall camp this year, and he is not planning to relinquish that role moving forward.
Jaxson Dart is, without a doubt, the primary leader on this Ole Miss team, taking hold of the starting quarterback position with a drive that has energized his teammates for the 2024 campaign. But when he eventually moves on from his college career (likely after this season), the focus for the Rebels shifts to their next signal caller.
Right now, it appears that Austin Simmons has a leg up in that race.
When Dart exited Saturday's season opener against Furman at halftime thanks to the blowout on the scoreboard, Simmons was the first quarterback off the bench, and he took most of the remaining snaps on the evening. That's impressive considering the fact that the two-sport player sustained a UCL injury during baseball season that sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Simmons described his recovery process on Tuesday, one that involved a lot of work in the offseason.
"A whole lot of rehab," Simmons said. "It was a lot of hard work throughout the summer, getting back in the swing of things. It took a minute for me to get used to playing through the pain a little bit."
He eventually returned to feeling like himself, and even though he is planning on being Ole Miss' starting quarterback in 2025, he is "pretty positive" he will be playing at Swayze Field for the baseball program this spring.
Speaking of the future quarterback plans, Simmons has tried to position himself as the quarterback-in-waiting for the Rebels since the moment he stepped on campus.
"That's always been my mindset, ever since last year," Simmons said. "I've always loved competing. I came here to compete and waking up with a mindset that I'm going out here to dominate, learn and also progress to become the future starter."
Simmons reclassified during his high school career to sign and enroll with the Rebels as part of the 2023 recruiting class, so he's still very young in his football journey. His transition to college life has been aided by some helpful habits he established in high school as well as learning behind a veteran quarterback like Jaxson Dart.
"Bouncing up from my sophomore year to a freshman in college, I've been taking it pretty well," Simmons said. "I've been living a lifestyle in my high school career as if I was in college: waking up early, working out in the morning, doing academics, and going to practice, it's always been my lifestyle. It's nothing new to me."
"I've learned a lot from [Dart]," Simmons said. "He talks to me pretty well, and he's a great guy to be around. Really learning from him visually, seeing how he plays and how he's poised and calm in the pocket. How calm he is throughout the game, especially in high-pressure situations."
That successful adjustment seemed to shine through on Saturday night. Simmons finished the game 7-of-16 through the air for 111 yards and a touchdown, one that went to wide receiver Cayden Lee on the first pass of his collegiate career.
He knows that he still has room to grow, but Simmons is feeling more comfortable in the Ole Miss playbook this season, and the touchdown pass is evidence that he's heading in the right direction.
"It felt so surreal," Simmons said. "It felt like a dream, honestly, like I was reliving my first high school touchdown pass. A lot of emotions, just felt great.
"It definitely took away the pregame jitters. Really I was a little nervous going into the game. I didn't know what to expect, but I approached it pretty well."
If Simmons proves to be the next man under center for the Rebels, experiences like last week's will help prepare him for that role. Perhaps he will get more chances this week as he and the Rebels play host to Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a 3:15 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.