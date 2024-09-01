Jaxson Dart's Career Day Shows How Far He's Come at Ole Miss
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels took the field in navy helmets, navy jerseys and white pants in Saturday's season opener, a uniform combination they had not worn since their 2022 matchup with Tulsa.
That game two years ago was Jaxson Dart's fourth in an Ole Miss uniform. Saturday marked his 27th, and even though the threads were the same, the man in them has changed a lot along the way.
Dart's game against Tulsa in 2022 wasn't bad by any means. He finished the day going 13-for-24 through the air for 154 yards and two touchdowns as the Rebels took down the Golden Hurricane 35-27 in Oxford--a suitable enough performance for a win, but nothing to write home about.
His second appearance in the navy/navy/white combo was a little different. Dart only played the first two quarters of the game against FCS Furman on Saturday, but it wasn't because he was benched or injured. It's because his stat line made the game get out of hand in a hurry.
Dart dominated Saturday's game by completing 81 percent of his passes (22-for-27) for 418 yards and five scores while adding a touchdown on the ground for good measure. To put it another way, he had the same amount of touchdown passes as he had incompletions in Week 1, something that's hard to do against any defense, FCS or not.
Is it an overreaction to put so much stock into one performance against an obviously-inferior opponent? Probably, but what Dart did on Saturday shows just how far he has come in Lane Kiffin's offense.
He's confident, he makes the right reads, and he has just the right amount of touch on his passes to lay the ball between layers of defenders. He's become so familiar with the scheme that he knows where his receivers will be before the ball is even snapped, or so he said on Saturday night.
But don't take my word for it. Dart himself credits the years in Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s system for his growth.
“I think the biggest thing comes down to experience," Dart said on Saturday. "I’ve had three years in this offense and played a lot of ball with a lot of the guys on the team. When I have guys out there on the field, I feel really comfortable. It makes things a lot easier.
"I’m able to work through progressions and I already know where guys are going to be before I even have to look over there, it makes things a lot easier for me.”
This is also the first year that Dart has not had to fight for his job. His first year at Ole Miss, he battled against Luke Altmyer for the starting spot through spring and fall camp and even a few weeks into the season. Last year, he had to fend off transfers Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard to ensure his position was safe.
All of that and his level of "buy-in" has earned the respect of his teammates. He hasn't just progressed on the field, but he's progressed in the locker room at the same time.
"He's been super dialed-in," wide receiver Tre Harris said on Saturday. "He's really just been leading by example and standing out the entire time. I remember Friday night him telling me it seems like I'm losing a little bit of my edge, and that got me going a little bit today, got me going a little bit faster.
"I'm super proud of him, and he's going to keep on playing the way he plays. He's got a great season ahead of him, and I'm just ready to keep balling with him."
If Dart can replicate his performance (or even come close to it) during the remainder of the season, it should be a special campaign, indeed. For now, however, it's just a step at a time for the quarterback, the same way it's been since he set foot on campus almost three years ago.