'Dream of Mine Forever': Former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart on NFL Combine
Now-former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was just one of a handful of Rebels representing at the NFL Combine on Saturday.
Dart showed off the kitchen sink of his skills this weekend, especially in the throwing drills where everything seemed to be right on point, which were shared by Ole Miss Football on X.
Dart's power and consistency in the throwing drills definitely displayed his abilities to the overseeing front offices as he tried to state his case to be a first round pick. He is currently projected to slot into the early second round.
Dart also made a media appearance after his dazzling performance describing his aspirations.
"This has been a dream of mine forever," Dart said.
Dart also described Saturday as his "favorite part" of the combine because it was finally time to showcase his skills and just play football.
During the combine stream, Dart received some high levels of praise as he was compared to the newest member of Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, with some of the driving factors being size (height and weight), and the consistent improvement throughout their collegiate careers.
Dart did not just showcase his arm strength on Saturday, but he showed some non-football abilities as he cartwheeled his way off the field as shown on X as well.
Dart and his fellow Rebels still have some time to showcase their skills at their Pro Day, but this class of Ole Miss Rebels could go down as one for the ages, and Dart will be one of the spearheads of the class.