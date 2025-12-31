Three Bold Predictions Ahead of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Sugar Bowl

In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off against the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day in this year's Sugar Bowl.

With a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line, Golding and Co. will look to avenge an October loss to Kirby Smart's crew despite chaos across the last month.

“The offensive coordinator and the staff is still all there,” Smart said. “So, I mean, they're not going to make overhauls or make large changes, right? They got something that really works well.

"They got a really high-powered, explosive, great wideout, really good tight end, one of the best backs in the country, arguably the quarterback that may be playing the best in the country, in terms of his ability to make throws in all areas.”

Now, with less than 48 hours until kickoff at the Caesars Superdome, Ole Miss Rebels On SI has dropped three bold predictions for the Sugar Bowl showdown.

Three Bold Predictions: Sugar Bowl Edition

No. 1: Kewan Lacy Eclipses 115 Rushing Yards

This may not sound like the "boldest" prediction in the book, but when looking at the first matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia, it makes sense.

In the first meeting of the season in October, Lacy had two touchdowns against the Bulldogs, but he averaged just 2.6 yards per carry – finishing the game with 31 yards on 12 carries.

This time around, he'll be looking to make a statement against an SEC foe with an opportunity to avenge an early-season loss.

“It was situational football. We were just running where we need to. Like third and 2, short

yard. So I feel like if I get the opportunity up the field or anything like that, it will be a good game.”

Lacy has averaged 105 rushing yards per game across the 2025 season while sitting at No. 8 in the nation with 1,366 rushing yards.

Yes, Georgia has the best statistical rushing defense in the SEC, but look for Lacy to get more usage this Thursday night in New Orleans.

No. 2: Trinidad Chambliss Lights Up The Dawgs

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was effective at keeping the Georgia defense on its toes during the first matchup after going 19-of-36 passing for 263 yards and one touchdown - also leading the Rebels in rushing at 42 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts.

But this time around it'll be the execution in the fourth quarter that is a must in order to come away with a Sugar Bowl victory.

"Sure, we did a great job through three quarters last time out in Athens, but we have to play a whole game and finish strong," Chambliss said on Tuesday.

Now, all eyes are on execution, balance, and taking care of the football against one of the top defenses in America.

No. 3: Ole Miss Pulls Off The Upset - Sports Illustrated Says

"Ole Miss has a path to keeping this game close and potentially pulling off the upset. Georgia ranks 51st in the country in opponent rush success rate, which means the Rebels have a chance to get the ball moving on the ground.

"Georgia may also not be as good as you may think. The Bulldogs rank just 25th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play and 27th in net success rank.

"Ole Miss ranks 17th in adjusted net EPA, and they were able to go punch-for-punch with the Bulldogs in the regular season. Even without Lane Kiffin, I'm going to take a shot and bet on the Rebels to pull off the upset."

