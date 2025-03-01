Jaxson Dart, Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Set to Participate in NFL Combine on Saturday
The Ole Miss Rebels sent 11 players to this year's NFL Scouting Combine, and five more of them are set to take centerstage on Saturday's portion of the event.
Ole Miss shared a social media post highlighting Saturday's participants, and since today highlights quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs, those are the positions that will place Rebels on the field. You can view the post below.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receivers Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells, and running back Ulysses Bentley IV will showcase their skills at the combine on Saturday. Dart is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks set to throw in Indianapolis this weekend since Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are not planning to participate in throwing drills. This gives Dart a golden opportunity to further impress the scouts in attendance.
Earlier this week, Dart met with members of the media where he drew a comparison between his style of play and that of Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
“I think it’s a little bit of a cop-out because he just won the Super Bowl, but I love J Hurts and what he does,” Dart said according to Pro Football Talk. “I feel like I’m very similar in my play style to him. I feel like we can do a lot of the same things.
“Obviously, he’s an elite player and I’m trying to reach that level. But he’s been somebody that I’ve tried to resemble my game after just because of his versatility — being able to run and throw the ball, and just how strong he is in the pocket. That’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching, observing his play style.”
This set of drills at the combine is set to begin at Noon CT, and all the action can be seen on NFL Network.