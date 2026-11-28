Ole Miss Expected to Add Arkansas Defensive Coordinator to Coaching Staff
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The Ole Miss Rebels have officially wrapped up the 2026 regular season and will now look to close things out with a win in their bowl game before heading into the offseason.
After a disappointing 8-4 season in Oxford, concerns surrounding head coach Pete Golding have heated up. The Rebels were supposed to be a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff but were unable to remain in the running well before the final game of the season.
With pressure now mounting, it's clear that Golding isn't wasting any time with making the necessary changes to get Ole Miss back to championship contention in 2027.
Pete Golding Could Reunite With Arkansas DC Ron Roberts
Per reports from FootballScoop.com, Ole Miss is expected to hire Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to the staff for the 2027 season. He spent just one year as the DC with the Razorbacks.
It's unclear what Roberts' official title will be once he arrives to Oxford. Bryan Brown is the current defensive coordinator for Ole Miss after being promoted to the role following Golding's transition to head coach.
Roberts and Golding previously worked with each other at Division II Delta State. The ties clearly run deep.
Headed into Saturday's matchup with LSU, Arkansas' defense was allowing the second-most yards per game (370.3) in the SEC and the third-most points (27.1) under Roberts.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Ole Miss Rebels On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7