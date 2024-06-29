Eli Manning Reveals Thoughts On QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss' 2024 Expectations
Former quarterback Eli Manning spent a lot of time under center for the Ole Miss Rebels, but could his historic run in Oxford be eclipsed this season?
The Rebels are eyeing a berth in the College Football Playoff this fall, and they are led by a veteran quarterback in Jaxson Dart who took a large step forward in head coach Lane Kiffin's offense last season. Much like Manning's final year at Ole Miss in 2003, Dart is entering this campaign with a lot of expectations on his shoulders.
Dart and Manning both participated in the Manning Passing Academy on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, this weekend, and the former Rebel and two-time Super Bowl champion revealed his thoughts on Ole Miss' hype leading into the year.
"I've seen the expectations before," Manning said via Matt DeGregorio of WLOX in Biloxi. "It doesn't always work out that well, but I think this year, I hope it's different. I think it's some true excitement for good reasons, and a lot of it is Jaxson Dart, and a lot of it is offensive line, receivers, and talent they have on defense.
"Look forward to watching them, hopefully getting to some games, and hopefully they can make a good run."
Manning's final year at Ole Miss ended just shy of a berth in the SEC Championship game after a narrow loss to the LSU Tigers late in the season, but the Rebels did go on to win the Cotton Bowl and reach the 10-win mark.
Dart has already led Ole Miss to a double-digit-win season, reaching 11 wins for the first time in program history in 2023. After the upcoming season with the Rebels, Dart hopes to reach the NFL, and he received some praise from the Rebel and NFL legend on Friday.
"I've been to games. I'd seen him briefly, but [this is] the first time really getting to sit down with him, hang out with him," Manning said. "Enjoy his personality. I was able to make some lighthearted digs at him. He reciprocated and did the same at me, which is fun.
"That's what it's all about. Kind of makes it special for the group. Seems like a great kid. Got a good head on his shoulders, and I'm excited about his future."
Ole Miss opens its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.