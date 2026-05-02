ESPN's 2027 Mock Draft Prediction For Ole Miss Is Missing A Major Player

ESPN's Jordan Reid recently released his 2027 NFL Mock draft, and Trinidad Chambliss was absent from first-round projections. The Ole Miss quarterback burst onto the scene in 2025, leading the Rebels to an 11-2 record as a starter and the brink of a College Football Playoff National Championship game appearance.

With expectations rising heading into 2026, many fans view him as a potential first-round selection, but current evaluators suggest there's still a gap between production and draft day value. NFL scouts see Chambliss as a quarterback who can thrive in a system that maximizes his mobility. He put that on full display in the crunch time of the 2026 Sugar Bowl, delivering a three-play sequence that showcased his ability to extend plays and create outside of structure.

He excels in the half-field passing game, particularly in triangle read concepts, where he consistently finds receivers sitting in soft coverage. His ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes and work within the progression windows allows him to operate as an efficient decision-maker with a low turnover rate.

Why Trinidad Chambliss Isn't a First-Round Projection Right Now

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chambliss will have an opportunity to address that narrative in 2026, as one of the primary concerns among evaluators is the lack of FBS experience. He'll also have the benefit of putting an extra conference game on film as the SEC will move to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026, giving Chambliss extra film against elite competition.

Another area Chambliss will need to address is his throwing motion from the pocket. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, his arm angle can limit his ability to throw over defenders in passing lanes. As a result, he's seen his passes batted down at the line of scrimmage at times. Improving his release point and overall mechanics will likely be a point of emphasis under quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, as he'll continue to work throughout the offseason to help Chambliss create cleaner throwing lanes.

For now, Chambliss remains outside the first-round conversation in early first-round mock draft projections, but the foundation of his game gives him the chance to change that this upcoming season. With another year of development ahead during the 2026 campaign, he'll have the opportunity to refine areas that scouts are questioning and strengthen his case as a legitimate draft riser.

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