Ole Miss Football Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss Transforms Body Amid Major Offseason

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is back on the practice field and out of the courtroom after beginning Spring Camp with the program after a chaotic battle for eligibility.

Chambliss won legal fight after legal fight this offseason with his fate full decided last week after the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s appeal of the Chambliss eligibility lawsuit.

According to On3 Sports, "Josiah D. Coleman, the presiding justice, issued the ruling Friday. It’s another key legal win for Chambliss, who was seeking to get another year of eligibility after the NCAA denied his waiver.

"He was granted a preliminary injunction last month, paving the way for him to play for the Rebels this coming season."

Now, Ole Miss has the program's signal-caller for the 2026 season where he's back in stride with the Rebels while navigating Spring Camp in Oxford.

Chambliss is set to enter the 2026 season as one of - if not the - top returning players in college football after dominating across his first season with the program in 2025.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

On his way to finishing in the Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting, Chambliss compiled 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns - while logging 520 rushing yards and eight scores - spearheading the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

But Chambliss has clearly been in the weight room across the last few months - adding five pounds to his frame ahead of the 2026 season.

Ole Miss' signal-caller was listed at 200 pounds a season ago where he now enters Spring Camp hovering around 205 pounds with more muscle added to his body.

“It’s been a little crazy. A little hectic. But, I’m here now so that’s all that matters,” Chambliss said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s definitely settled in.

"Very excited to see the news that came out on Friday. Now I can just put all my attention to Spring ball and making sure that our team’s ready for the season.”

Now, all eyes are on Chambliss across Spring Camp with the dual-threat signal-caller eyeing another historic season in Oxford.

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