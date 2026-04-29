Race for QB2: Which Ole Miss Football Signal-Caller Comes After Trinidad Chambliss?

The Ole Miss Rebels remain the talk of the town this offseason after retaining star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss alongside the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

In what has become a massive stretch for the program, Pete Golding and Co. have quickly rejuvenated the Rebels with an elite roster as Ole Miss looks to once again reach the College Football Playoff.

There has been significant buzz about the quarterback room and which signal-caller would backup Chambliss. Would it be Auburn transfer Deuce Knight? Walker Howard? Returning passer AJ Maddox?

Knight would likely be the go-to guy if needed, but Golding has remained firm in the battle under center when it comes to backing up Chambliss.

Pete Golding's Take: The Race for QB2

“Spring is putting them in those situations and removing your emotions once you get through it,” Golding said. “Let’s really look at the stats, the grades and the production.

“So many times, it could have been a receiver who didn’t catch it. That wasn’t the quarterback’s fault. It could have been an issue up front and he doesn’t get a clean pocket.”

“I’m really anxious to get to next week, to be honest with you, as far as, ‘OK, let’s really look at this in depth. If we had to play right now, who would we run out there second?’ A lot of them have flashed and done really good things,” Golding added.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“But I think that position more than any, especially when you have a talented team, is they don’t make more plays against you than they do for you. When you’ve got really good players, make sure we’re controlling the game, taking care of the football and making really good decisions so we don’t lose the game. I think more games are lost than won.”

Golding's Evaluations Ongoing:

“It’s sitting down next week and really evaluating what type of spring they actually had, not what we think,” Golding said. “Go back, look at it, grade it, detail it and figure out what the plan looks like for June and July.

“It’s going to be a competition up until Game 1. But I think it’d be unfair to them in that room to really answer that without being able to go through everything.”

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