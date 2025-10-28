ESPN Analyst Questions Why Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss for LSU, Florida Jobs
Lane Kiffin has quickly emerged as the hottest name on the coaching carousel amid a historic fall with programs dropping their decision-makers left and right.
The Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller has led his program to a 7-1 record in 2025 with their College Football Playoff chances growing by the week.
But the success has quickly brought attention to Ole Miss with Kiffin emerging as the top candidate for open jobs this offseason.
Following the news of Billy Napier being relieved of his duties in Gainesville, the rumor mill start swirling surrounding Kiffin's "intrigue" in the Florida Gators gig.
Fast forward to Sunday night and the shocking news of LSU firing Brian Kelly set the college football landscape on fire with Kiffin once again emerging as a likely candidate for the job in Baton Rouge.
ESPN's Pete Burns chimed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" and what the Ole Miss head coach would do - whether it be remain in Oxford or head elsewhere.
“If I look at Lane Kiffin right now, and you know it, this is a mercenary-type sport. And in a world where everybody lives in the transfer portal, if I’m … Lane Kiffin, why go anywhere else? Why not stay there (at Ole Miss)?” Burns said on ESPN‘s SportsCenter.
“You have an opportunity to build something (at Ole Miss) that’s never been done before. I mean, best case scenario, let’s say you win a national championship at LSU, you’d still be behind Nick Saban and still behind, probably, Ed Orgeron, who was Mr. Louisiana during that historical (national title) run back in 2019.
“So, for me, if I’m sitting there with Lane Kiffin, if you’re reading the tea leaves of every single tweet he puts out there, it’s kind of wild right now,” Burns continued.
“I don’t think you can put that much out there and say, ‘Hey, the grass is not greener, I love this (place),’ ‘Oxford made me, I didn’t make Oxford,’ and had this whole documentary about everything, and then leave. I mean, that might be worse than when he left Tennessee.”
As the coaching carousel heats up, Kiffin remains a key figure in programs searches while the Ole Miss Rebels look to make history and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in the school's history.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.