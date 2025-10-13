ESPN FPI Predicts Ole Miss Football's Win Total With Georgia, Oklahoma Up Next
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) is off to a red-hot start to the 2025 season with the Rebels flaunting an unblemished record as the program reaches the midway point.
With six games in the rearview mirror, Lane Kiffin and Co. remain unbeaten with a statement win over the LSU Tigers on the program's resumé as Week 8 arrives.
But Kiffin is making sure the Ole Miss program doesn't reading the rat poison despite a fiery start to the 2025 season.
“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game," Kiffin said on Saturday. "So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”
The Rebels survived an upset scare against the Washington State Cougars after taking home a 24-21 win this past weekend.
Now, with six games wrapped up, the Rebels remain undefeated with the ESPN Football Power Index providing clarity on the remaining games on the docket.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
at Georgia (October 18) – 30.3 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 50.5 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 75.9 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99.0 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 73.9 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 75.3 percent chance to win
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are favored in each of the program's final six games of the season aside from a road contest against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Kirby Smart and Georgia Present Challenge
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
