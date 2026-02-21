Two SEC Programs Eyeing Blockbuster Flip of Top Ole Miss Football Quarterback Commit

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher remains a hot commodity on the recruiting trail this offseason despite revealing a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels last fall.

Croucher checks in as a Top-15 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he's eyeing a big-time senior season after transferring from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut to Baylor School (Tenn.) for his final season of high school ball.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder checks in as a top-rated quarterback in the country with Ole Miss landing the pledge following a visit to the Magnolia State last fall - ultimately beating out the Oregon Ducks and other fierce competitors for his commitment.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Despite the pledge, other schools are intensifying their pursuits this offseason.

Georgia and Kentucky are pushing to flip Ole Miss 4-star QB commit Keegan Croucher, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀



Read: https://t.co/sgXIFhGFgq pic.twitter.com/cWRXQIqaEe — Rivals (@Rivals) February 18, 2026

According to Rivals, the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats are turning up the heat for the coveted signal-caller committed to Golding and Co.

Ole Miss remains the team to beat in his recruitment with the Magnolia State program holding his commitment as he prepares for what's expected to be a special senior campaign at Baylor School, but the Rebels will need to keep a foot on the gas amid a pivotal offseason.

