ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to action on Saturday with a non-conference matchup against the Washington State Cougars up next on the docket.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will enter the matchup with an unblemished record after a hot start to the season for the Rebels; including a Week 5 victory over the LSU Tigers in a statement win.
The program is clicking on all cylinders through the first six weeks of the season, and after an open date last Saturday, all eyes on are the Rebels carrying their success into Saturday against the Cougars.
"Really exciting game this week," Kiffin said on Monday. "Preparation started last night with our players and a walk-through today. This is a really good challenge for us coming off of a bye to play really well against a team that is 3-2.
"In their three losses played great defense. I think they’ve given up three, 10 and 13. So, basically nine points a game. You see in college football you’ve got to come play every week. You saw it all around the country Saturday watching games.
"So, really challenged our guys not to listen to the noise out there about where they are in rankings, any of that stuff, because none of that means anything until the final one. Thought guys were really good today. We’re going to continue to push them all week."
No. 4 Ole Miss enters the matchup as 30-plus point favorites with the oddsmakers giving the red-hot Rebels a significant advantage heading into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday morning.
What does the ESPN Football Power Index believe the result will be?
A look into the game information and the ESPN Football Power Index projection.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
The ESPN Football Power Index Pick: Rebels Run to a Big Win
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, No. 4 Ole Miss has a 98.5 percent chance to walk out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a win under their belts.
Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup as significant favorites with all eyes on the Rebels as they look to remain unbeaten to open the season.
