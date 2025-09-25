ESPN FPI Projects Ole Miss Football's 2025 Win Total Starting With LSU Tigers Clash
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are red-hot to start the 2025 season with the program flaunting a 4-0 record out the gate.
Despite starting quarterback Austin Simmons going down with an ankle injury in Week 2 at Kentucky, the Rebels have received significant contributions from signal-caller Trinidad Chambliss.
The Ferris State transfer was thrown in the fire against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 3 and never looked back.
Chambliss has thrown for 719 yards and four touchdowns across two starts - while totaling 195 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The most important statistic for the Ferris State transfer - zero turnovers. He hasn’t turned the ball over and is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder is No. 1 in the SEC in yards per pass attempt (11.6) and No. 2 in passer rating where he's led the Rebels to back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Tulane.
Now, Chambliss is in line to earn the start on Saturday against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in Week 5 with the dual-threat signal-caller eyeing his third consecutive win.
Ole Miss is now over a quarter of the way done with the 2025 season with a four-game winning streak. What could the program's record be down the stretch?
A look into the Week 5 game information against LSU and ESPN Football Power Index winning percentages for each game on the slate.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
LSU (September 27) – 73.3 percent chance to win
Washington St. (October 11) – 99.0 percent chance to win
at Georgia (October 18) – 40.2 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 57.3 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 85.8 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 85.1 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 78.6 percent chance to win
The Ole Miss Rebels are favored in every matchup remaining except the program's SEC road matchup against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 18.
No. 13 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday afternoon in a Week 5 clash against No. 4 LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
