Ole Miss Officially Names Interim Coach for CFP Run Amid Lane Kiffin's Departure
The Ole Miss Rebels will elevate defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the program's interim head coach amid Lane Kiffin's departure, according to On3 Sports.
Kiffin is set to finalize a contract with the LSU Tigers on Sunday as he has revealed his intentions to depart Oxford for the program in Baton Rouge.
"Sources told ESPN on Saturday that the expectation is LSU will hire Kiffin away from Ole Miss on Sunday. A source cautioned that the deal was not signed as of late Saturday night, but added that it 'would be a shock' if he didn't sign the deal," ESPN wrote.
"Should he agree to the contract, it would pay him, a source said, around $12 million annually, across seven seasons, with the potential for bonuses, making him among one of the highest paid coaches in the sport."
With Kiffin out as the decision-maker, Ole Miss has made the move to now allow him to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff, as expected.
ESPN's Pete Thamel revealed the program's intentions on Saturday night:
“As for the second part, will he coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff? Right now, that answer is no," ESPN's Pete Thamel said late Saturday night. "There were discussion today. Lane Kiffin met with AD Keith Carter at the chancellor’s house for about two hours this evening. Then they departed.
"They waited for the results of the Iron Bowl. As of right now — and this is Lane Kiffin, things can change — the overwhelming expectation is that he’s the next coach at LSU and Ole Miss is going to the College Football Playoff, where it’s going to host a game with an interim coach."
Now, Ole Miss will elevate Golding to take control of the program amid a College Football Playoff run with the elite assistant coach also set to campaign for the full-time gig this offseason.
The Ole Miss administration is in position to evaluate Golding along with multiple coveted coaches remaining on the market as Kiffin reveals his intentions to depart Oxford.
More Ole Miss News:Empty heading
Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam
Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.