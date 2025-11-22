ESPN Insider Predicts Lane Kiffin Landing Spot As Ole Miss, LSU and Florida Battle
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has America awaiting a decision as the Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators continue their pursuit of the most popular shot-caller on the coaching carousel.
After a chaotic week of the rumor mill swirling, Kiffin met with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl versus Mississippi State on Nov. 28.
From there, a decision will be made with the trio of SEC programs looking to land Kiffin's signature.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Following the meeting it was revealed that LSU is finalizing a seven-year offer worth roughly $90 million with a pool of $25 million in "roster cash" in the deal, according to Yahoo Sports.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Ross Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
Now, the predictions are rolling in on what Kiffin will do as LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida prepare to offer similar deals.
The Ole Miss Rebels remain in contention to retain their current shot-caller with ESPN analyst Andre Ware believing their could keep him in Oxford.
During Florida State at NC State on Friday night where Ware was on the call, he argued Kiffin could stay at Ole Miss and keep building the Rebels program.
“A lot of resources have been poured into the football program,” Ware said. “And he has built that to where … he’s a contender every single year. To leave that and go start over, I don’t know if he wants to do that.”
In what has become a three-team race in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this month, all focus turns to Nov. 29 where a decision is set to be made from the current Ole Miss head coach.
