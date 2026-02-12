Lane Kiffin Reacts to Ole Miss Football's Trinidad Chambliss' Injunction Hearing Post

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will take the stand at 1:15 p.m. CT on Thursday afternoon in Mississippi court as the star signal-caller battles the NCAA for an additional season of eligibility.

Chambliss had his injunction hearing on Thursday where his camp continues its fight against the NCAA for the opportunity to play for the Ole Miss program in 2026.

Once Chambliss saw his appeal be denied surrounding eligibility for the 2026 season last month, his camp immediately filed suit against the NCAA with the verdict set to be determined on Thursday, Feb. 12.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” a statement from Ole Miss said. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

"Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

Now, an image from Chambliss' court hearing has gone viral with LSU Tigers head coach - and former Ole Miss shot-caller Lane Kiffin - has reacted with social media buzzing amid the Rebels quarterback's fight for eligibility.

Only in the sip 🤣 https://t.co/DNvH2Iv3F4 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) February 12, 2026

"Chambliss stands to make lucrative money if granted another season of eligibility," Yahoo Sports Ross Dellenger recently wrote. "He re-signed with Ole Miss contingent on his eligiblity for a compensation package at more than $5 million in salary - a figure he'd be difficult to earn next year in the NFL."

All eyes remain on the Ole Miss Rebels signal-caller with the verdict set to be determind in the coming hours surround Chambliss' chances to play in the 2026 season.

