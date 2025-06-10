ESPN Predicts Order of Finish for SEC: Where Did Ole Miss Football Land in the Poll?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program piecing together a new-look roster.
It's been an important stretch for the Rebels after dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal and bringing in a myriad of immediate impact pieces.
But the national media remains skeptical on the program in the Magnolia State as Ole Miss transitions to a new era following record-setting quarterback Jaxson Dart's departure.
Dart, who rewrote the history books in Oxford, was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.
He threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
NFL decision-makers continued salivating at the potential he attains throughout the process with multiple organizations keeping tabs on the SEC gunslinger.
Now, it's about replacing the production in 2025 with signal-caller Austin Simmons in line to be Ole Miss' QB1 in 2025.
What does ESPN's Football Power Index believe the Rebels can achieve during the upcoming season?
The prediction for the Southeastern Conference's order of finish is in.
The Football Power Index predicted each program's percentage to win the conference and aligned the order of finish based off of the metric.
The FPI Prediction (FPI rating in parentheses):
- Texas Longhorns (28.5)
- Georgia Bulldogs (26.6)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (24.2)
- Texas A&M Aggies (17.9)
- Tennessee Volunteers (17.4)
- LSU Tigers (17.1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (15.9)
- Auburn Tigers (14.8)
- South Carolina Gamecocks (14.7)
- Oklahoma Sooners (14.6)
- Florida Gators (14.3)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (10.8)
- Missouri Tigers (10.1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (7.6)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (3.8)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (3.4)
On3 Sports Take: "Since getting to Oxford, head coach Lane Kiffin has had Ole Miss consistently competitive. That’s included double-digit win seasons in three of the last four years. Still, they haven’t yet played for the SEC Championship under Kiffin. Ole Miss, as a program, hasn’t even won the conference since 1963. So, it’s been a long time coming to try and win the next one.
"Quarterback isn’t often a concern under Kiffin given his offensive pedigree. At the same time, it’s a question for Ole Miss again in 2025 with Jaxson Dart moving on to the NFL. Austin Simmons is going to be the presumed starter next season, and if he takes over in stride, there’s enough talent around him to be competitive. Growing pains, however, could lead to issues in the incredibly talented SEC."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.