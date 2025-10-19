ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels dropped a Week 8 thriller in Athens after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs 43-35 at Sanford Stadium.
In a matchup that has had social media buzzing after the back and forth battle, Kiffin and Co. came out on the wrong side on Saturday.
“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We did. So, just got to bounce back and watch some film and get ready for Oklahoma. You’re going to run into some bumps in the road. Georgia is a good team; credit to them. But this team? We’re not done. This isn’t going to define our season.”
But the program in Oxford has officially arrived as a program that can compete against the top schools in America.
With w top-five win over the LSU Tigers on the resumé and multiple statements being made in 2025, Kiffin and Co. have the program trending in the right direction.
But Saturday simply didn't go in the Rebels' favor.
“I told our guys, this is exactly what you could want,” Kiffin said afterwards. “You’re in the fourth quarter up two scores at Georgia. Chance to beat them two years in a row.
"You would think you’d get blown out if they score every time they have the ball and have 34 first downs. In a game like that, you’ve got to keep scoring, and we didn’t do that in the fourth quarter.”
Ole Miss is expected to drop in the latest AP Top-25 Poll after falling in Week 8, but first, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed the updated rankings.
The Rebels saw a slight drop, but remain a program that has, analytically, shown promise across the first eight weeks of the college football season.
Here’s a look at the current FPI top 25:
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Texas
- USC
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Michigan
- Mizzou
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- LSU
- Penn State
- Washington
- Auburn
- Iowa
- Louisville
