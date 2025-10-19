The Grove Report

ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up

Lane Kiffin and Co. fell in Athens, remain in the College Football Playoff hunt despite the thriller in the Peach State.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
In this story:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels dropped a Week 8 thriller in Athens after falling to the Georgia Bulldogs 43-35 at Sanford Stadium.

In a matchup that has had social media buzzing after the back and forth battle, Kiffin and Co. came out on the wrong side on Saturday.

“We gave it a fight and had them, really,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said. “We did. So, just got to bounce back and watch some film and get ready for Oklahoma. You’re going to run into some bumps in the road. Georgia is a good team; credit to them. But this team? We’re not done. This isn’t going to define our season.”

But the program in Oxford has officially arrived as a program that can compete against the top schools in America.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

With w top-five win over the LSU Tigers on the resumé and multiple statements being made in 2025, Kiffin and Co. have the program trending in the right direction.

But Saturday simply didn't go in the Rebels' favor.

“I told our guys, this is exactly what you could want,” Kiffin said afterwards. “You’re in the fourth quarter up two scores at Georgia. Chance to beat them two years in a row.

"You would think you’d get blown out if they score every time they have the ball and have 34 first downs. In a game like that, you’ve got to keep scoring, and we didn’t do that in the fourth quarter.”

Ole Miss is expected to drop in the latest AP Top-25 Poll after falling in Week 8, but first, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed the updated rankings.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Rebels saw a slight drop, but remain a program that has, analytically, shown promise across the first eight weeks of the college football season.

Here’s a look at the current FPI top 25:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Alabama
  4. Indiana
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Georgia
  7. Texas
  8. USC
  9. Miami
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Tennessee
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Utah
  16. Michigan
  17. Mizzou
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. BYU
  20. LSU
  21. Penn State
  22. Washington
  23. Auburn
  24. Iowa
  25. Louisville

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections

The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football