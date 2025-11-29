Lane Kiffin's Official Decision Timeline Revealed As Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers Push
The Lane Kiffin sweepstakes will have a winner on Saturday as the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers await a decision from the most popular shot-caller on this year's coaching carousel.
In a move that will send shockwaves across the college football scene, it's Ole Miss and LSU that have emerged as the finalists following the Florida Gators being eliminated from contention on Friday.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of the most successful season in school history with a College Football Playoff berth locked in, but it's Kiffin's future that has America awaiting a decision.
Now, as "Decision Day" arrives, will Kiffin depart Oxford for the LSU Tigers or remain with the program and ink an extension?
ESPN's Marty Smith hopped on ESPN College GameDay to breakdown the decision timeline on Saturday as the clock ticks for Kiffin.
“Lane told me this morning, ‘I’m going to 8 a.m. yoga with my family, it’s non-negotiable,’” ESPN’s Marty Smith said during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay.
“After yoga, he’s coming here to the facility with his staff to start game-planning for the Georgia Bulldogs in case Alabama loses tonight and the Rebels suddenly find themselves in Atlanta next weekend for the opportunity to play for a conference championship,” Smith reported.
“So, does that thereby delay the meeting with Keith Carter, the athletics director here, in the opportunity to determine where his future will be? Kiffin told me that meeting is this afternoon, but there’s much he wants to do before then.”
“Coach Saban, keep your phone on,” Smith said. “Kiffin told me he wants to have in-depth conversations both with Coach Saban regarding the positives and negatives of both of these jobs, as well as Pete Carroll, who he got a text from last night that said, ‘Call me any time, Lane. I promised your father I would always take care of you.’”
Now, with the clock ticking, all eyes are on Kiffin as he prepares to make the biggest coaching decision of his career with Ole Miss and LSU battling for his services.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.