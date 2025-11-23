ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings With Ole Miss Football, Michigan Holding Strong
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remained idle in Week 13 with Lane Kiffin and Co. navigating an open date on Saturday in Oxford.
After a chaotic week for the program as Kiffin mulls over his future in the Magnolia State, Ole Miss utilized Saturday to recharge with one regular season game remaining against Mississippi State.
Ole Miss has remained in headlines with Kiffin quickly becoming the most popular name on this year's coaching carousel with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure him out of Oxford.
But Kiffin has remained mum on his future this month despite the outside chatter reaching an all-time high.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, despite Ole Miss remaining idle in Week 13, the program sits in the Top-15 of the ESPN Football Power Index Rankings.
The ESPN FPI Top-25 Rankings: Week 13 Edition
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Utah
- Texas A&M
- Miami
- USC
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Mizzou
- Washington
- Iowa
- SMU
- Auburn
- LSU
Lane Kiffin Decision Next Saturday:
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
