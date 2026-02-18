Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats Target

Ridgeland (Miss.) safety Trae Collins backed off of his commitment to Ole Miss last fall after Lane Kiffin's made his move to LSU, but it hasn't stopped the new-look Rebels staff from battling for his services.

Collins, a four-star safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects in Mississippi across his time on the prep scene with a myriad of schools entering the race.

"Ole Miss, I want to thank you and your staff for the opportunity to be a part of your program and for believing in me throughout the recruiting process," Collins wrote via X upon his decision to reopen his recruitment.

"After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment to explore other opportunities that I feel are the best fit for my future, both academically and athletically. I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me and wish the team success moving forward."

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is back on the market, but quickly revealed a top-five schools with Ole Miss remaining in contention one week after his decision.

Ole Miss joins the Michigan Wolverines, SMU Mustangs, Missouri Tigers, and North Carolina State Wolfpack as the five programs battling for his commitment.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff have locked in an official visit with Collins where he will be back in Oxford for a multi-day stay during the weekend of June 12-15.

Collins is coming a junior campaign where he logged 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions and a pair of tackles for loss across the 2025 season.

After Kiffin's departure, Ole Miss elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become the next head coach where he kept a majority of the 2026 Recruiting Class intact on the defensive side of the ball.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Now, he's looking to build a strong class in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Collins a top priority in the defensive backfield.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: