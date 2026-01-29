Ole Miss Football Recruiting Notebook: Three Targets Pete Golding Must Land in Year 1

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are navigating a chaotic offseason in Oxford with a primary focus on reconstructing the roster for the long haul.

After assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, there is now attention on piecing together one of the top 2027 recruiting classes with Golding and Co. checking in with multiple priority prospects this week.

As the 2027 board takes shape for the Ole Miss staff, "can't miss" prospects are emerging for the Rebels heading into the spring with unofficial and official visits inching closer.

Which three prospects are at the top of the list for Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff?

No. 1: OL Caden Moss - No. 1 Prospect in Mississippi

Golding must make a statement in his first season as the head coach with a recruiting win in the Magnolia State.

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment.

Moss, a Top-15 prospect in the nation, earned his fifth star last fall after emerging as one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Courtesy of Caden Moss on Instagram.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his prep career.

The hometown Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to stand out for the Mississippi native with a recent visit to Oxford making an impact on his process, he told 247Sports.

"I loved the environment down there in Oxford," Moss said last fall after the Rebels took down LSU. "It's always gonna be rocking when Ole Miss plays LSU.

"I feel like the offense played very well. It's always love when I go there, I'm excited to come back during the fall and the spring."

Ole Miss will have to fend off the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, for Moss as his recruitment heats up.

No. 2: Ty Keys - No. 2 RB in Mississippi

Poplarville (Miss.) running back Ty Keys has narrowed his focus to 10 schools with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists, he recently revealed.

Keys checks in as a Top-10 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-150 prospect in America with Ole Miss battling multiple heavy-hitters in his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Louisville Cardinals, Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, and UCF Knights.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

It's a strong list of finalists for Keys as he evaluates all options - with Ole Miss certainly emerging as a school to know in his recruitment.

Across Keys' junior campaign, he ran for 3,285 yards and 45 touchdowns amid his breakout season with his prep squad in 2025.

No. 3: TE Rahzario Edwards - No. 2 TE in America

Sacramento (Calif.) Grant Union four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards has the Ole Miss Rebels on his radar as Golding and Co. turn up the heat for the prized offensive weapon.

Edwards, a top-five tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has received a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the Ole Miss program emerging as a school to know.

The 6-foot-6, 206-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, and Michigan Wolverines, among several others, as his offer sheet grows by the day.

"Edwards is a former basketball player who really blew up as a sophomore on the grid-iron. He’s long and athletic with high level body control. He put up bug numbers as a sophomore for one of the state’s true power programs and is an easy national recruit, talented enough to play for anyone," 247Sports wrote.

"He has a lean frame and will need to add some good weight and bulk to impact the run game as a blocker at the next level. He dominates in the air and has strong hands and great timing on jump balls.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Prized LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Priority Target

'Growing Optimism' That Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Will Play in 2026

Join the Community: