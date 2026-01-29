The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat After Landing No. 2 Portal Class

Pete Golding and Co. inked the No. 2 class in America, labeled Transfer Portal winners after historic stretch.
Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding during warm ups prior to the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding during warm ups prior to the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program remaining active in reloading the roster for the 2026 season.

Once the program's historic College Football Playoff season wrapped up in early January, the new-look coaching staff attacked the free agent market with nearly 30 signees making their way to Oxford.

From a franchise quarterback in former five-star signal-caller Deuce Knight signing with the program to multiple immediate impact players on defense, Ole Miss is cruising across the offseason.

Officials in the Magnolia State knew Golding would provide stability to the program once Lane Kiffin departed for LSU where he's quickly hit the ground running.

"The locker room is so fragile, as we all know," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN. "This is the ultimate team sport, and there's no bigger team sport than football [with] so many personalities, so many moving parts.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it."

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Joshua Dye on Instagram.

Now, the proof is in the product. Ole Miss is coming off of consecutive College Football Playoff wins under Golding with the No. 2 Transfer Portal Class in his back pocket.

Who's in for the Ole Miss Rebels amid a historic haul?

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Ole Miss' Signees

Defense:
Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)
Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)
Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)
Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)
Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)
Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)
Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)
Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)
Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)
Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)
Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)
Tony Mitchell - Mississippi State (S)
Luke Ferrelli - Cal (LB)

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Horatio Fields.
Courtesy of Horatio Fields on Instagram.

Offense:
Carius Curne – LSU (OL)
Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)
Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)
Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)
JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)
Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)
Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)
Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)
Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)
Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)
Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)
Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)
Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)
Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)
Tommy Kinsler - Miami (OL)

